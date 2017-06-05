USTelecom Names Jeremy Pederson VP of Government Affairs

Jeremy Pederson has joined USTelecom as VP of government affairs.

He comes from Frontier Communications, where he has been senior manager of federal legislative affairs.

Before that he was counsel to House Energy & Commerce Committee chairman Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.). He also has a connection with a good man to know these days, having been a summer clerk to then FCC commissioner (now chairman) Ajit Pai.

"He brings a trifecta of policy experience to our work," said USTelecom CEO Jonathan Spalter.