USTelecom Adds FCC Policy Vet

Kristine Fargotstein has been named VP, policy and advocacy, for USTelecom-The Broadband Association.

Fargotstein comes from the FCC, where most recently she had been detailed to the House Communications Subcommittee to work on broadband infrastructure, net neutrality and spectrum issues.

While at the FCC, Fargotstein's posts included acting wireline advisor to chair Ajit Pai, special counsel in the Office of General Counsel, legal advisor to the Wireline bureau chief, and attorney advisor in the Wireline Competition Bureau. She is also an adjunct communications law professor at George Mason University.

“While at the FCC and on Capitol Hill, Kristine has been front and center leading the discussion on the important debates shaping the future of connectivity," said Patrick Halley, SVP, policy and advocacy, for USTelecom. "She knows the power of broadband to connect and transform families, communities and enterprises, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to USTelecom.”