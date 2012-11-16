USHCC: Campaigns Not Showing Spanish-Language Media Enough Love

Total political ad spending on Spanish-language media accounted

for only 6.2% of the total political ad spend pie in 10 key states, or $47.2

million out of a total of $763 million, although Hispanic voters made up over

10% of the electorate.

That was among the findings of a study of political ad

spending in those states by Kantar Media for a report, Speak Our Language,

issued by the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) on Friday.

The chamber was not happy with the disparity, pointing that

that came "despite the pivotal role Hispanic voters played in the 2012

election."

The study looked at political spending from Jan. 1 through

Nov. 6, 2012, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Mexico,

Nevada, New York, Texas and Virginia. It did not break out the spending by

category -- TV, radio, online, print, etc.

The winner and still-President Barack Obama and his

supporters did spend more than there opponent on Spanish-language media, $12.5

million or over 20% more than the $10.3 million Mitt Romney and his supporters

invested in the space. The overwhelming majority of that spending came in five

markets -- Denver, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando and Tampa -- with Miami alone

getting over $8 million of that spending.

The president also got more bang for his buck, getting

15,355 ads almost twice those of Romney at 8,697.

Javier Palomarez, president and CEO of the USHCC, said in

announcing the study that there is no right

level of spending on Spanish-language, media, but suggested this was the wrong

one. "From the beginning it was clear Hispanic voters would play a pivotal role

this election. Indeed, Time Magazine

ran its first ever Spanish-language cover to emphasize how important the

Hispanic voter would be," he said, "yet neither party seems to have

fully gotten the message. Investment in Spanish-language advertising is a mere

fraction of what it should be."