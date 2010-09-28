USDA Will Hit Deadline For Broadband Grants/Loans
The USDA has yet to hand out all of its broadband
stimulus money, but will meet the Sept. 30 deadline, according to a
spokesman for the Rural Utilities Service (RUS).
RUS is handing out $2.5 billion in grants and
loans for rural broadband in unserved and underserved areas. It has so far
handed out $3.6 billion worth of buying power (counting investments leveraged
by the loans) to 307 projects.
The National Telecommunications & InformationAdministration Monday finished allocating its portion of the original$7.2 billion in funds.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.