U.S./Canada: ITU Needs to Deal With Threshold Broadband Questions First

The U.S. and Canada have proposed that the upcoming telecom

treaty conference in Dubai deal first with proposals to change the definition

of telecommunications or who the treaties apply to before getting down to the

details of any revisions.

The World Conference on International Telecommunications

(WCIT) begins Dec. 3.

Dealing with those "threshold questions" about the

scope of the treaties is a crucial first step, they told the International

Telecommunications Union in a joint filing.

Both countries are concerned about proposals by countries

including Russia, China and Syria, that would expand the treaties to include

broadband, an effort they see as opening the door to more government control of

content and new taxes on Internet traffic.

They propose that there be a plenary session to deal with

any changes to the preamble or Article 1 of the International Telecommunications

Regulations (ITRs). "If we can resolve those threshold, definitional issues

first, it will clarify the terms of the negotiations for the rest of the

conference," said Ambassador Terry Kramer, head of the U.S. Delegation.

It could also determine whether the U.S. remains at the

table. If the conference becomes an attempt to boost government control of the Internet

-- ITU's head says it will not -- the U.S. could walk out of the conference. Kramerhas said the conference needs to steer clear of the Internet and that the

U.S. would not be a party to that expansion of the ITRs, though he conceded it

was time to tee up questions about how broadband is dealt with going forward.