USA Orders More ‘Growing Up Chrisley’

USA Network has ordered a second season of unscripted series Growing Up Chrisley, about brother and sister Savannah and Chase Chrisley as they take a cross-country move to Los Angeles. Season two starts in August.

The show is a spinoff of Chrisley Knows Best, about real estate mogul Todd Chrisley. That has had six seasons on USA.

“As the brother-sister duo move to Los Angeles to pursue their dreams, they quickly learn through a series of hilarious misadventures that adulting is not without its challenges. While living together in the Hollywood Hills, they discover that L.A. is very different from their home in Nashville and with Todd’s watchful-eye looming, the pressure is on to grow up or go home,” said USA.

Maverick TV and All3Media America produce the show along with Todd Chrisley Productions. John Hesling, Simon Knight, Tim Pastore, Jen McClure-Metz and Todd Chrisley are the executive producers.