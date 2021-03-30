USA Network to Move WWE 'NXT' Series to Tuesdays As Part of Extension Deal

USA Network’s weekly WWE NXT wrestling series will move to Tuesday nights from Wednesdays beginning April 13 as part of a multi-year extension, eliminating head-to-head competition with TNT’s rival wrestling outfit All-Elite Wrestling.

The move will give USA Network two consecutive nights of primetime WWE wrestling series, with NXT following WWE Monday Night Raw. NXT launched in September 2019 and averaged 847,000 total viewers in its Wednesday night timeslot according to USA, but faced stiff competition from TNT's upstart AEW: Dynamite series.

All new WWE NXT episodes will be available on demand on Peacock, the day after its airing on USA Network.

“We are incredibly proud of our three-decade partnership with WWE and in extending USA’s NXT deal, we are further establishing our portfolio as an unrivaled home for quality WWE content,” said NBCUniversal Chairman, Entertainment Networks Frances Berwick in a statement. “By transitioning NXT to a Tuesday timeslot where WWE has performed well in the past, we are giving our passionate fanbase more of what they love with back-to-back nights of exhilarating, live programming.”

Added WWE executive vice president of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul Levesque: “We are thrilled to continue WWE and NBCUniversal’s longstanding partnership with the extension of NXT on USA Network. The move to Tuesdays provides a new opportunity for us to grow the NXT brand and enables our partner, USA Network, to continue to build its strong portfolio of sports and entertainment programming.”