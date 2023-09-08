U.S. Falls to Germany in FIBA World Cup Basketball Tournament Semifinals
Germany to play Serbia in finals on Sunday; US. to face Canada for the bronze medal
The U.S. men’s basketball team failed to reach the finals of the FIBA World Cup basketball tournament for the second straight time, losing Friday morning to Germany in the semifinal round.
Germany defeated the U.S. team 113-111, winning its first game ever against the Americans in World Cup or Olympic competition. Germany will face Serbia in the finals on Sunday in its first gold medal round appearance.
The US, which didn't medal in the 2019 games and hasn’t won the tournament since 2014 when it defeated Serbia, will play Canada in the bronze medal game Sunday morning. All 2023 FIBA World Cup games have aired on ESPN2 and/or ESPN Plus.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.