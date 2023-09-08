U.S. Falls to Germany in FIBA World Cup Basketball Tournament Semifinals

Franz Wagner of Germany drives to the basket against Mikal Bridges of the United States during the FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinal.

The U.S. men’s basketball team failed to reach the finals of the FIBA World Cup basketball tournament for the second straight time, losing Friday morning to Germany in the semifinal round.

Germany defeated the U.S. team 113-111, winning its first game ever against the Americans in World Cup or Olympic competition. Germany will face Serbia in the finals on Sunday in its first gold medal round appearance.

The US, which didn't medal in the 2019 games and hasn’t won the tournament since 2014 when it defeated Serbia, will play Canada in the bronze medal game Sunday morning. All 2023 FIBA World Cup games have aired on ESPN2 and/or ESPN Plus.