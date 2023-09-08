U.S. Open Finals, NFL Week 1: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (Sept. 9-10)

Coco Gauff celebrates match point against Karolina Muchovaduring their Women's Singles Semifinal match at the U.S. Open.

This weekend’s schedule of live sports events starts on the tennis court with the finals of the U.S. Open then on the gridiron with the start of the NFL regular season.

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will face each other in the women’s final of the U.S. Open on Saturday on ESPN. On Sunday, the men’s final will feature the winners of the Carlos Alcaraz-Daniil Medvedev and Ben Shelton-Novak Djokovic set for Friday.

The first week of the NFL regular season features Sunday regional games on CBS and Fox, followed by NBC’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Week two of the college football season on Saturday offers games featuring every top 10-ranked team, beginning with top-ranked Georgia facing Ball State on the SEC Network and second-ranked Michigan taking on UNLV on CBS. Third-ranked Alabama also takes on No. 11 Texas on ESPN, fourth-ranked Florida State battles Southern Miss on ACC Network and Fifth-ranked Ohio State battles Youngstown State on BTN.

The rest of the schedule includes No. 6 USC-Stanford (Fox), No. 7 Penn State-Delaware (Peacock), No. 8 Washington-Tulsa (Pac 12 Network), No. 9 Tennessee-Austin Peay (ESPN Plus) and No. 10 Notre Dame-N.C. State (ABC).

In the octagon, ESPN Plus on Saturday will offer the UFC 293 pay-per-view event featuring a main event matchup between middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya against Sean Strickland.

On the racetrack, NBC on Saturday will televise the Xfinity Kansas Lottery 300 race and on Sunday will air the IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey race. Also on Sunday, USA Network will televise the NASCAR Cup Hollywood Casino 400 race.

On the soccer field, CBS on Saturday will televise the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup final match between the North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville.