U.S. Shuts Down Alleged Online Pirates

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has seized

132 domain names in a Cyber Monday crackdown on online sales of pirated goods.

The sites were selling a host of counterfeit goods, including

videos. It was the third year that ICE has timed the seizures with Cyber

Monday, the online version of Black Friday.

The sites included a number of top-level foreign domains

including .uk and .eu.

Leads provided by trademark holders were investigated by

field offices in Baltimore; Buffalo; Denver; El Paso; Newark; San Antonio; San

Diego and Ventura, Calif., as well as Europol member countries including

Belgium, Denmark, France and the UK. Europol joined the U.S.-led National

Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPR Center) earlier this

year.

The crackdown extended to Paypal accounts used by the

offending sites.