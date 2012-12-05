U.S. Hopeful WCIT Will Avoid Net Governance

Ambassador Philip L. Verveer, U.S Coordinator for

International Communications and Information Policy, said in an interview

Tuesday that he had reason to be confident there would be "no direct

effort at affecting Internet governance" at the WCIT 12 international telecom

treaty conference in Dubai, though there was still concern about indirect

proposals.

Those, he said, could expand jurisdiction of international

telecom regulations in ways the U.S. would find troubling, including affecting

traffic management, the transmission architecture of the Internet or content

control. Still, he said the U.S. remained optimistic that the conference

ultimately will not "intrude into areas that would be a source of concern

to us."

The U.S. chief concern was that legitimate issues like

extending broadband to the unserved would be used to justify greater government

control over the Net, rather than recognizing the value of a multistakeholder,

private industry driven model.

"I think we are hopeful that the conference will deal

explicitly or implicitly with the very legitimate questions of the availability

and affordability of broadband, but will deal with these questions at least

implicitly in terms of recognizing the advantages of privatized, liberalized

approaches."

He said a successful conference would mean regulations not

vastly different from the existing ones. "We have a winner and we ought to

go with it."

The conference is scheduled to extend through Dec. 14. FCC chairman

Julius Genachowski and Commissioner Robert McDowell are at the conference as

part of a large U.S. presence.