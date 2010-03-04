U.S. Court of Appeals Upholds Finding of Contempt Against EchoStar in TiVo Suit

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Thursday

(March 4) upheld a district court finding of contempt against Echostar relating

to TiVo's lawsuit against the company for patent infringement.

For TiVo, that means it will be able to collect $300 million

in past damages and will push for more, while EchoStar says it means a further

full-court press appeal and a new work-around for its DVR's.

"Given EchoStar's refusal to disable the DVR

functionality in its existing devices and the fact that its original attempts

to design around TiVo's patent were wholly unsuccessful," wrote the court

majority, "the district court had ample justification for its

determination that court pre-approval of any new design-around effort was

necessary to prevent future infringing activity. We see no reason to set this

determination aside."

EchoStar was found in contempt for not disabling its DVR

devices so that they do not infringe on the Echostar's patent for TiVo's

"time-warp" DVR technology. That came after a Texas court concluded in 2006 that

EchoStar's DVRs--supplied to DISH customers--didinfringe.

"We are pleased that the United States Court of Appeals

for the Federal Circuit fully affirmed the district court's finding of contempt

against EchoStar," said TiVo in a statement. "Additionally, this

ruling paves the way for TiVo to receive the approximately $300 million in

damages and contempt sanctions awarded to us for EchoStar's continued

infringement through July 1, 2009."

"We will also seek further damages and contempt sanctions

for the period of continued infringement thereafter," said the company.

"We will continue our efforts to protect our intellectual property from

further infringement."

EchoStar countered that while it was not happy with the

split decision--it was 2 to 1 among the three-judge panel--it took some comfort

in that dissent, and said based on that, it would seek an en banc (full court)

review. It also said it would be proposing a new "design-around" for

its DTV to the Texas

district court.

In his dissent, Judge Randall Rader said that contempt

"should not be a sword for wounding a former infringer who has made a

good-faith effort to modify a previously adjudged or admitted infringing device

to remain in the marketplace."

He took issue with the district court's statement that even

if EchoStar devised a non-infringing work-around for its DVR's it would still

be in contempt of its permanent injunction. "How can that be correct?"

he asked.