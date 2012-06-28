U.S., Canada Agree to Cross-Border Info-Handling Guidelines
The U.S. and Canada Thursday agreed on a statement of
privacy principles to guide information sharing across the border.
The principles
have no force of law, and is not a treaty, but a framework for BTB (in this
case that stands for Beyond the Border) personal information sharing between
the countries.
The principles include limiting use of information to a
specific purpose, protecting it from corruption, misuse or unauthorized access,
providing transparency about and notice of, its use, and a an opportunity for
individuals to expunge that information.
