U.S., Canada Agree to Cross-Border Info-Handling Guidelines

The U.S. and Canada Thursday agreed on a statement of

privacy principles to guide information sharing across the border.

The principles

have no force of law, and is not a treaty, but a framework for BTB (in this

case that stands for Beyond the Border) personal information sharing between

the countries.

The principles include limiting use of information to a

specific purpose, protecting it from corruption, misuse or unauthorized access,

providing transparency about and notice of, its use, and a an opportunity for

individuals to expunge that information.