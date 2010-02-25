Urban League Gives Shout-Out To Comcast, NBC

While it is not yet taking a position on the Comcast/NBCU merger, the

Urban League does say that Comcast should be entitled to "great respect"

for its record on diversity issues, and says NBC has made "important

strides."

That is according to written testimony from Urban

League President Marc Morial, who is a witness at Thursday's House

Antitrust Committee hearing on the proposed Comcast/NBCU joint venture.

"Evaluations of its employment practices have been positive and it

has pro-actively invested in diversity programming such as [African

American-targeted] TV One," he says, while adding that the group is

"withholding" a formal endorsement pending "discussions with senior

management relating to diversity programming, employment, and other

issues at NBCU."

Morial also sites Comcast's pledges of new,

independent programming, which Morial says he expects to include

diversity programming.

Comcast has partnered with the Urban

League throughout the country, helping produce and air PSA's, says

Morial. He also gives NBCU a shout-out for "increasing the voices of

color" on the network and its co-owned cable news channels, though he

adds "much more needs to be done."