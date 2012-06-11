Urban League Applauds Network Online Ratings Move
The Urban League praised broadcast networks for announcing
Monday that they were moving their TV ratings online.
The group pointed to National Association of Broadcasters
data that showed that African American parents were almost 15% more likely to
use TV ratings info than white parents, saying those African American parents
"will see clear benefits from this additional information in helping to
navigate and find appropriate content for their children."
The Big Four networks said that by the end of the year they
will include ratings with all full episodes of shows delivered on websites they
control.
"The networks' initiative recognizes that content
increasingly is being distributed across multiple platforms, and that parents
should have access to consistent information to help guide what their children
should watch -- no matter where it appears," said Urban League President
Marc Morial.
