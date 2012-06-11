Urban League Applauds Network Online Ratings Move

The Urban League praised broadcast networks for announcing

Monday that they were moving their TV ratings online.

The group pointed to National Association of Broadcasters

data that showed that African American parents were almost 15% more likely to

use TV ratings info than white parents, saying those African American parents

"will see clear benefits from this additional information in helping to

navigate and find appropriate content for their children."

The Big Four networks said that by the end of the year they

will include ratings with all full episodes of shows delivered on websites they

control.

"The networks' initiative recognizes that content

increasingly is being distributed across multiple platforms, and that parents

should have access to consistent information to help guide what their children

should watch -- no matter where it appears," said Urban League President

Marc Morial.