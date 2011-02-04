Upton Vows toCast Wide Oversight Net

House Energy

& Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) said Friday he has no intention

of turning down the heat on oversight of the administration and government

agencies, including the FCC.

That came in

response to objections by committee ranking member Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) to

info and document requests on healthcare, which has been the committee's early

priority.

But Upton has

also signaled his committee and subcommittees will be investigating

the FCC's process in codifying net neutrality rules that the Republicans,

including Upton, strongly opposed and now want to overturn.

"Seeking basic

information about how federal agencies are spending billions in taxpayer

dollars and reshaping our health care system is hardly a fishing expedition,

but if the minority insists on such metaphors, I will be the first to declare

that this committee intends to cast its net far and wide," he said.

"From health care reform and energy security to communications freedom and

consumer protections, we will root out waste, fraud, and abuse in government,

expose abuses under the law, and provide accountability for taxpayers'

hard-earned dollars."

Upton's

committee has been issuing regular e-mailed press releases on oversight with

plenty of red-meat language. For example: 'Members Probe Regulations Czar

Cass Sunstein for Answers on Job-Destroying Regs' read one 'promo' for

video of one hearing. "Energy and Commerce Leaders Probe HHS on

Health Care Slush Funds," read another.