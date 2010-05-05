Upton On Title II: Don't Go There

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski's e-mailbox was getting hit

with letters from the Hill Wednesday (May 5) on both sides of the Title II

broadband reclassification debate.

The latest comes from former House Telecommunications

Subcommittee Chairman Fred Upton (D-Mich.), still a senior member of that

subcommittee, which oversees the FCC. He was warning the chairman not to

reclassify broadband as a more heavily regulated Title II common carrier

service, but leave it as a Title I information service.

Upton cites a 1998 report to Congress by the Clinton FCC that

concluded that "when an entity offers transmission incorporating the

'capability for generating, acquiring, storing, transforming, processing,

retrieving, utilizing, or making available information,' it does not offer

telecommunications. Rather, it offers an 'information service' even though it

uses telecommunications to do so."

In their own letter to Genachowski, apair of top Democrats said Title II should be in the mix as the FCC tried

to extend broadband to unserved and underserved users via the national

broadband plan. But Upton says that while the

FCC does need to focus on getting broadband to "unserved"

populations, "it would be irresponsible to reverse the Clinton administration's proper

classification of broadband services and deregulatory framework, which have

been so successful in making broadband available to the overwhelming majority

of Americans."

The debate erupted last month after a D.C. federal appeals

court reversed the FCC's ruling against Comcast in the BitTorrent case and said

the commission had not properly established its authority to regulate broadband

network management.

That in turn raised the spectre of a "wild west"

scenario where ISPs could block and degrade content with impunity. FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski has pledged to find the legal underpinnings for the

commission's proposed expansion and codification of Internet openness

principles and various elements in its national broadband plan. But he has yet

to say where FCC lawyers plan to pin that authority.