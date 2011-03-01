Upton: Retrans Regime Should Not Favor Either Party

Energy & Commerce

Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) said Monday that neither Congress nor

the FCC should be getting in the middle of retransmission consent negotiations.

"As we look at

retransmission consent, I think we shouldn't have legislation mandating

carriage arrangements...There are very few cases where we haven't seen an

agreement between the parties."

Until he saw otherwise,

he said, the private sector should be allowed to work it out itself. That

line drew strong applause from broadcasters Upton was speaking to at the

National Association of Broadcasters' State Leadership Conference in Washington

Tuesday.

He suggested that part

of that free market equation that drives the vast majority of deals without

signal pulling is big ticket sporting events like March Madness or the World

Series; those prompt viewers to put pressure on all parties to do a deal before

the contracts expire.

The FCC plans to launch

a rulemaking Thursday (March 4) to better define what negotiating retrans

in good faith means, and to ask how it can better enforce that requirement, or

interpret its authority to prevent signal blackouts that affect consumers.

The commission is expected

to assert that it lacks the authority to mandate standstill agreements or

outside arbitration, though it could address those issues in some form

depending on how it defines good faith bargaining.