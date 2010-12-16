Upton Picks His Chairs

House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman

Fred Upton (R-Mich.) Thursday announced his picks for chairs of subcommittees.

Upton indicated he would enlist those chairs in an

army of budget-cutters. "Every member and every subcommittee will be on

the frontlines as we take on federal agencies -- EPA, HHS, DOE, FCC, you name

it -- to identify wasteful programs and target areas to immediately cut

spending," he said in announcing the new chairs.

Greg Walden (R-Ore.) will head the Communications

Subcommittee, but that cat had already been let out of the bag by Waldenhimself in a tweeted tip-off (in Morse code, no less). Lee Terry of Nebraska will be vice chair.

Joe Barton (R-Tex.), who Upton beat out for the

chairmanship of the committee, was named chairman emeritus, and Sue Myrick

(R-N.C.) vice chair.

Also confirmed was Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.) as head

of the Oversight subcommittee, which would take the lead on any investigations

of the FCC, and Mary Bono Mack (R-Calif.) as head of the Commerce subcommittee.

Upton said he would announce the full makeup of the subcommittees at a

later date. He has pledged vigorous oversight, including of the FCC, which he

has loudly criticized for planning a vote on network neutrality regs for next

week (Dec. 21).