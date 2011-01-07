Upton Names Republican Members of House Communications Subcommittee

House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) announced Friday the Republican members of the Committee's Communications & Technology Subcommittee, which is chaired by Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.).



They are Lee Terry (NE), vice chair; Cliff Stearns (FL), Upton; Joe Barton (TX); John Shimkus (IL); Mary Bono Mack (CA); Mike Rogers (MI); Brian Bilbray (CA); Charlie Bass (NH); Marsha Blackburn (TN); Phil Gingrey (GA); Steve Scalise (LA); Bob Latta (OH); Brett Guthrie (KY); and Adam Kinzinger (IL).



"From repealing the job-killing health law to fighting rampant regulations, these subcommittees will be on the front lines as we work to fulfill our pledge to the American people to create jobs, cut spending, and reduce the size of government," Upton said in announcing the members of all six subcommittees.



Upton has pledged FCC oversight hearings early and often. There could also be investigations of the commission led by Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Chair Cliff Stearns.



Also expected to be vetting the FCC's new network neutrality rules--Upton is no fan--for their impact on jobs and the economy is the Subcommittee On Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade, chaired by Mary Bono Mack (CA).

