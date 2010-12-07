Upton To Head House Energy & Commerce Committee

The House Republican Steering Committee has recommended Fred Upton (R-Mich.) to be the next chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee. The official vote by the full Republican conference will be Wednesday (Dec. 8).



"The Obama administration is on notice - they will not be allowed to regulate what they have been unable to legislate," said Upton in a statement.

Joe Barton (R-Tex.), current ranking member and former chair, had waged a heated battle for the seat, but Upton had been tagged by many as the front runner given his fund-raising prowess for the party and particularly since Barton appeared to need a waiver of Republican term limits on leadership positions to take the post.



Barton was magnanimous in defeat. "I want to offer my congratulations to Fred, who is taking over the best committee in Congress. He has an enormous job ahead, and I’m going to do everything I know how to make his chairmanship the kind of success that the American people want and expect.”

“Free Press looks forward

to working with Congressman Upton on increasing the number of

competitors in the broadband market, lowering prices and increasing

choices for consumers and fostering diverse voices in local media,"

said Free Press Political Advisor Joel Kelsey.