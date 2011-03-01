Upton: First Spectrum Hearing Planned For Next Week

House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Fred Upton (R- Mich.) said Monday that the Communications Subcommittee would hold its first hearing on the spectrum reclamation/incentive auction issue next week.

That came in a speech to broadcasters at the National Association of Broadcasters State Leadership Conference in Washington.

Upton said he was not sure how the legislation would eventually look, but said he wanted it to be a win/win/win strategy for broadcasters, wireless companies and the public, something FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has also said is his goal. "We want incentives for every one of those players to get the job done."

Broadcasters are concerned that there will be a big stick on the other end of the reclamation process in the form of spectrum fees; or repacking of stations in lower, less attractive, spectrum real estate.