Upton, Doyle Back Comcast-NBCU Deal

House Telecommunications

Subcommittee Mike Doyle (D-Pa.) and former Subcommittee Chair Fred upton

(R-Mich.) have added their voices to those supporting the joint venture

between Philadelphia-based Comcast and GE's NBCU.

"This transaction

presents opportunities that will launch the communications, information, and

technology industry into a new era of compeition, creativity and

innovation," they fairly gushed in a letter being circulated by fans of

the deal. The pair wrote FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski saying that after the commission finishes its review, it will draw the same conclusion about the

deal's public interest benefits.

The letter praises the

chairman for both the deliberate and expeditious review it has so far

conducted. That was an effort to suggest the FCC has already been thorough and allowed

for public input and does not need to further delay the proceedings as some

others in Congress have requested. "[The deal] has already enjoyed

unprecedented opportunities for public participation and scrutiny, they wrote.

Some members of

Congress -- notably members of the Congressional Black Caucus -- have called on the

FCC to hold field hearings on the deal before taking any action. But Doyle and

Upton urge the chairman to "hold assiduously" to its 180-day

transaction clock and "reject any further efforts to stop it." They

argue that the FCC's 45-day extension of the public comment period, after

setting an unusually long initial comment period, combined with four Hill

"public hearings" on the deal, has already allowed a wide range of witnesses

to be heard.

The commission stopped

the clock last month to collect more info from the companies. Having done so,

the clock will be restarted June 3, with still over five months to go before it

runs out, though there is nothing stopping the FCC from beating that clock.