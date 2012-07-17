Upton Cites Spectrum Legislation Among Committee 2Q Accomplishments

House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Fred Upton

(D-Mich.) said on the incentive auction legislation that "our spectrum

reform is a win for taxpayers, a win for consumers, and a win for the economy

as well."

That came in a report to Republican leadership on the

committee's accomplishments in the second quarter.

And while he said his committee had pushed that legislation

"over the finish line," there was more to be done, citing the

establishment of a bipartisan working group on Federal Spectrum to determine

how the government can use spectrum more effectively.

Upton cited the March passage of FCC reform legislation (HR

3309) as another accomplishment of the committee, though unlike the spectrum

legislation, which made it through Congress to the president's desk, the

prospects for Senate passage of the FCC reforms is not good absent a change in

control in the next election.

The bill requires the commission to launch inquiries before

proposing rules; always print the text of orders before adopting them,

essentially requiring the FCC to hew to deadlines and stricter standards of

justifying and implementing regs, including market and cost-benefit analyses;

and make the regulatory standard more about preventing harms than an

"indeterminate" public interest standard.

Also on his list of accomplishments were working on

cybersecurity legislation, with "much more work ahead," and online privacy.

Upton gives Rep. Mary Bono Mack (R-Calif.), chair of the Commerce,

Manufacturing and Trade Subcommittee as putting that committee on the

"front line" of assuring any federal "intervention" avoids

unintended consequences.

He also cited her leadership on H.Con.Res.127, the

bipartisan sense of Congress resolution that the U.S. should continue to back

the multistakeholder model of international internet governance. Republican and

Democrat alike are concerned about an effort by some ITU members to assert more

international control of Internet connections by applying phone regulations to

the Internet.