Upfronts 2016: CW Slots ‘Supergirl’ for Mondays

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2016

The CW is inserting Supergirl for Mondays this fall, followed by Jane the Virgin. Tuesdays see superhero drama The Flash leading into the new romantic comedy No Tomorrow.

The network is presenting its slate at the CW upfront presentation in New York Thursday.

“We have four terrific additions to our schedule next season, and five great anchors at 8 p.m., every night of the week,” said Mark Pedowitz, president, The CW. “The CW has become known as the home of the best, most creative series on broadcast television, in a range of genres that appeal to the most balanced audience of any broadcast network, and the series we have for next season will absolutely continue to fit that bill.”

Related: CW Audience Is Half Male, Says Pedowitz

New Archie drama Riverdale will be held for mid-season.

Wednesdays feature Arrow, followed by the new drama Frequency.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow runs on Thursdays, while Supernatural follows.

Related: Upfronts Spotlight—TV Marketers on The CW

Fridays are for The Vampire Diaries, leading into Crazy Ex-Girlfriend on a new night.

Supergirl aired on CBS this past season, on Mondays, but seems a better fit on The CW.

“We are thrilled to have Supergirl on The CW this fall, joining our popular roster of DC heroes,” said Pedowitz. “Plus, we have three new series lined up for next season that perfectly fit our brand, with the smart, charming comedy No Tomorrow and the high-stakes drama Frequency this fall, and the subversive take on small-town life, Riverdale, at mid-season. With these four new series added to the strongest, most competitive schedule we have ever had, The CW just keeps getting better.”

Related: First Looks at CBS’ ‘Star Trek,’ ’Training Day’

Pedowitz said the plan to shift Supergirl to CW started just about a week and a half ago. He said the ratings may not equal what the show did on CBS, but that Supergirl would nonetheless likely be a top three show for the network. “Our parent company recognized this is the right place for it,” he said. “We truly believe it’s going to help to us.”

The mid-season also features The 100, iZombie, The Originals and Reign.

The CW also announced the digital initiative CW Good, which it says is dedicated to “giving back.” That launches in August and will feature its own series, including the docuseries My Last Days, hosted by Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni.

Related: CBS Schedule Favors Comedy, Consistency

No Tomorrow is a romantic comedy from Corinne Brinkerhoff. Frequency is based on a father and daughter connecting through an old ham radio.

Riverdale is set in the world of Archie Comics.