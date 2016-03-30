Upfronts 2016: AHC Sets Civil War Series for 2016-17

Discovery Communications' American Heroes Channel is preparing for war, with a new series the Civil War and World War II villian Adolf Hitler on the slate for next season.

The programs are part of AHC's upfront pitch. Discovery on Wednesday is holding a press briefing on its upfront plans.

With A+E Networks' H2 channel becoming Viceland, Discovery is pushing the idea that AHC is the only network still carrying programming about history (Before it started doing more reality-style programming, History was sometimes described as the Hitler network for its focus on World War II.).

AHC is in negotiations to acquire some programming that had been running on H2.

Hitler, produced by KM Plus Media and Wildbear Entertainment, will draw on the latest research to tell the story of the dictator's life with new, shocking details.

Also on AHC's slate is M.A.D. World (working title), about the Cold War era of the Mutually Assured Destruction doctrine that had the world on the brink of annihilation. The series is co-produced by KM Plus Media and Wildbear Entertainment.

Civil War Chronicles (WT), billed as the definitive story of this bloody chapter in U.S. history, told from a soldier's point of view. Six episodes are produced by Cream Productions.

UFOs: The Lost Evidence (WT), which examines testimony from current and former government officials, pilots and astronauts about man's contact with the extraterrestrial. Produced by Megalomedia.

How the World Ends, about predictions that the planet's demise from technological, religious and ecological perspectives. It is produced by CMJ Productions II.

AHC is planning a programming stunt marking the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor in December, that includes the film From Here to Eternity. The network's Duty, Honor, Courage Week returns in November.