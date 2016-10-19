Discovery Teams to 'Save the Tiger'

Discovery Communications is teaming with the World Wildlife Fund on Project C.A.T. (Conserving Acres for Tigers) to help conserve almost a million acres on the border of Bhutan and India as a protected tiger habitat.



Discovery President David Zaslav talked with Interior Secretary Sally Jewell during a panel discussion in San Francisco about public-private partnerships.



“The global movement to protect tigers just got one million acres stronger,” said David Zaslav in announcing the partnership.

One of Project C.A.T.'s goals is to double the world's population of tigers by 2022. "We've spent 30 years documenting life on our planet," said the network in a video on the effort. "Project C.A.T. is our biggest step yet."

According to Discovery, a hundred years ago more than 100,000 tigers were in the wild. Today, that number is under 4,000.



Discovery will create original PSAs and a documentary tied to the project, that latter of which will air in 2018.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5IaNAhWr0A[/embed]