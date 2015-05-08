Upfronts 2015: Fox Orders Rob Lowe's 'Grinder,' Drama 'Rosewood'

Fox has made its first series orders for 2015-16, ordering Rob Lowe's comedy The Grinder and drama Rosewood.

The single-cam Grinder stars Lowe as a well-known TV lawyer whose series comes to an end, causing him to move back to his hometown to head up his family's law firm. Fred Savage also stars, along with Mary Elizabeth Ellis, William Devane and Hana Hayes. The Grinder comes from 20th Century Fox TV. Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel are the executive producers and writers, with Bad Teacher's Jake Kasdan as the director.

Fox ordered two more comedies, including John Stamos-starrer Grandfathered. Stamos plays a charismatic longtime bachelor whose life is upended when he discovers he’s a father — and a grandfather. Stamos is executive producing via his St. Amos banner, along with Galavant creator Dan Fogelman. The other comedy The Guide to Surviving Life centers on Jack Cutmore-Scott's Cooper Barrett, who decides to use cautionary tales from his own life, episode by episode, to helps the youth of America survive the ridiculous disaster that is life and love in your 20s.

Rosewood (also from 20th) stars Morris Chestnut as Dr. Beaumont Rosewood, the top private pathologist in all of Miami. As owner of one of the most sophisticated, state-of-the-art independent labs in the country, he finds the secrets in bodies that others usually miss. Todd Harthan will write and executive produce with Temple Hill Entertainment's Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen.

The four join previously-announced new series Scream Queens and its X-Files revival.