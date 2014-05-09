Upfronts 2014: ABC Orders ‘Secrets and Lies’

ABC has given a series order to murder-mystery drama Secrets and Lies. The pick-up follows series orders Thursday for five new dramas and four comedies at the network.

Starring Ryan Phillippe as a good amaritan turned murder suspect, Secrets and Lies is produced by ABC Studios. It is written by Barbie Kligman, who is executive producing with Aaron Kaplan, Tracey Robertson and Nathan Mayfield, as well as Kapital Entertainment with Hoodlum Entertainment.

ABC also announced that it had renewed four unscripted series and canceled two comedies.