Updated: E&C Oversight Schedules Another Reg Reform Hearing

The House Energy & Commerce Committee's Oversight Subcommittee has scheduled a regulatory reform hearing for July 7, with scheduled witnesses including FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz and FCC commissioner Robert McDowell.

Regulatory reform has been a priority for the committee, which has already slated a number of hearings, including in the Communications subcommittee, on the issue, featuring all the FCC commissioners and Cass Sunstein, who is overseeing President Barack Obama's executive order on regulatory reform.

An FCC source confirmed McDowell's invitation and plan to testify, as did an FTC spokesperson of Leibowitz's participation, adding that FTC Commissioner William Kovacic is also slated to testify.

According to a just-released witness list, also testifying are Consumer Product Safety Commission Commissioner Robert Adler, Consumer Product Safety Commission Commissioner Anne Meagher Northup, Jon Wellinghoff, chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and FERC Commissioner Philip Moeller.

Or, put another way, there will be two representatives from three of the four agencies, but only one from the FCC.

An early witness list had suggested FCC Commissioner Michael Copps would be there, but his office said he had not been officially invited and would not be able to make it in any event.