Update: Energy & Commerce Committee Approves Examining NPR EditorialStandards

The House Energy & Commerce Committee by a voice vote Tuesday approved plans to "examine certain

editorial and employment standards and practices at NPR," as part of its

communications oversight of various agencies. That is part of an overall oversight plan that also includes looking into the FCC's network neutrality rules and broadband policies in general. The plan references "recent controversies involving NPR."



Those would be the firing of commentator Juan Williams,

an ensuing investigation into that firing, and the resignation of the person

who made that decision, Ellen Weiss, NPR Senior VP, News,

It also plans to investigate the financing of the Corporation for Public

Broadcasting, which provides funds to NPR and PBS, to determine whether that

funding should continue.



A Republican-backed continuing resolution has proposed phasing out CPB funding

for the rest of the year, while the president proposed forward funding of

noncom broadcasting in his just-released budget.



Energy & Commerce Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.) had already signaled he

believed NPR had a political agenda. After Williams' firing over his comments

about Muslims on The O'Reilly Factor,

Upton said the move "[tore] down the thin veil that once shrouded this

taxpayer-subsidized organization's political bias."



He called it "an egregious assault on free speech and individual

expression, the touchstones of American journalism."



But CPB is just one of a host of issues for the Committee, which

Upton has pledged will take an aggressive oversight role on many fronts.

Among the other communications and technology oversight

issues the committee plans to focus on are FCC processes and decisions,

particularly whether the FCC does cost-benefit and market analyses on the

impact of its regulations; the National Telecommunications &

Administration/Rural Utilities Service management of $7 billion in broadband stimulus

money; the FCC's National Broadband Plan; Universal Service Fund Reform;

privacy and cyber security; and spectrum management.

The section on spectrum management does not mention broadcasters,

some of whose spectrum the FCC wants to reclaim, but instead focuses on that

spectrum's increasing use for advanced voice, video and data services. The plan

for the committee is to "evaluate spectrum-management policies to ensure

that such policies are maximizing the efficient use of the public airwaves for

innovative communications services. The Committee will also examine whether

plans for allocating spectrum maximizes capacity for broadband deployment and

encourages investment."

The committee's Communications & Internet Subcommittee

will hold a hearing on the FCC's network neutrality order Feb. 16, featuring

all the commissioners as witnesses.