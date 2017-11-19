Univision, Verizon Strike Carriage Agreement

Univision and Verizon have settled their carriage dispute, with Univision networks and stations returning to Verizon distribution platforms.

"Through this deal, Verizon has demonstrated that it is committed to providing Hispanic America with the critical news, information and content that they rely on. We look forward to furthering our partnership with Verizon across their platforms to best serve the needs of the Hispanic community," said Univision.



"We’re happy to continue our partnership with Univision and will be sharing more details on our expanded relationship soon," said a Verizon spokesperson without elaboration, adding: "Stay tuned."

The networks and stations had been off Verizon's FiOS programming service and mobile platforms since Mid-October, when Univision said Verizon had pulled the signals without warning after it offered an extension.

Verizon had said that Univision had sought unreasonable terms and price increases--more than double its current rate--and argued that even without Univision it had a strong Spanish-language lineup including Telemundo and Discovery En Español.

Senate Democrats last month called on both sides to settle the dispute, pointing in part to the continuing humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico and the importance of Spanish-language news.