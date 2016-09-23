Univision Stations All-In on Driving Voter Registration

Univision-owned TV and radio stations will participate in a companywide voter registration drive on Sept. 27, which is National Voter Registration Day.

Each one of Univision’s 126 TV and radio stations, as well as its digital properties, will either host or promote non-partisan call centers to guide the network’s largely Hispanic audience through the voter registration process.

Participating broadcasters include the Univision-owned stations that are operated by Entravision.

Univision is also collaborating with national organizations to amplify their existing tools and strategies to activate voters across the country as part of its multiplatform “Vote for Your America” initiative.