Univision 'Rises Up' for Social Change

Univision and its Fusion Media Group are teaming up with American University on a new initiative, "Rise Up for Social Change," to help it evaluate issues in entertainment media on which to focus its ongoing rise up social impact unity.

Among the first initiatives from the new research-driven project will be issues that became hot-button ones in the recent election and post-election Donald Trump Administration.

Univision will work with nonprofits and foundations to:

"Explore the importance of closing the educational achievement gap."

"Seek to increase awareness of, and access to, affordable healthcare."

"Provide information about reproductive health issues and resources."

"Evaluate the effectiveness of media and campaign tactics in getting out the vote in the 2016 election."

The project will be overseen by Chad Boettcher, senior VP of social impact.

In addition there will be a 12-month graduate fellowship in "social influence and impact of entertainment and other mediated storytelling" at American University.