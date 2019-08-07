Univision Music Series Promotes Donations to El Paso, Dayton

Univision says its Uforia Music Series stops in Dallas and Houston Aug. 8 and 10, respectively, will include opportunities to donate to help the survivors of the Dayton and El Paso shootings.

Concertgoers can donate in person, or via Univision.com/Unidos and Univision social media platforms. Univision will match the first $50,000 in donations.

“Uforia Latino Mix Live: Dallas,” being held at the Dos Equis Pavilion, and “Uforia Latino Mix Live: Houston,” at Houston’s Galveston Island, will feature performances by J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Wisin y Yandel, Natti Natasha, Dalex, Sech and others.

“All of us at Univision stand in strength and solidarity with the Latino community in El Paso and across the country," said Jesus Lara, president of Radio, Univision.