Univision Launches Voter Turnout Effort

Spanish-language media company Univision is pulling out all the stops to promote Hispanic and Latino voter turn-out.

Univision has launched a "Vote for Your America" campaign to mobilize 27 million Hispanic and Latinos eligible to vote in the general election.

The campaign will include a digital election guide, which the company describes as a "nonpartisan election resource for multicultural and millennial voters," developed with a number of Hispanic-targeted networks including Fusion and El Rey, available at YourAmerica.com.

The campaign will also include get-out-the-vote PSAs, bilingual text messaging, and hundreds of events including voter registration drives, town halls, social media outreach and viewer call centers with election information.

Also part of the effort are the National Council of La Raza (NCLR), the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), Democracy Works/TurboVote, Voto Latino, Get Schooled, The Latino Coalition, Hispanic Federation, Mi Familia Vota and Rock the Vote.

“This year, with our Univision Contigo Vote For Your America campaign, we will deliver on our mission like never before by providing unique, nonpartisan and culturally-relevant resources.... Moreover, we are taking our mission a step further by uniting our strategic partners and multi-platform model to engage eligible multicultural and millennial voters," said Univision president Randy Falco.