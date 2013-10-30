Univision Hires Walmart Government Relations Exec

Univision said Wednesday that Belinda Garza has been named VP of government relations and public engagement for the Hispanic media company, based in Washington.

She reports to Bert Gomez, senior VP of government relations.

Garza comes to Univision after a decade with Walmart, where she was director of federal government relations.

At Univision, Garza will head up Congress and relations with "key" state capitals and help with Univision's PAC.