Univision Extends U-Verse Access Through Friday

Univision has agreed to extend U-Verse access to the Univision network and TV stations through 1 a.m. Saturday, essentially another 26 hours, as the two sides continue to try to hammer out a new contract.

Univision allowed AT&T's U-Verse to air the Democratic Debate from Miami Wednesday night (March 9), then agreed to extend that another 24 hours beyond the two-hour debate.

"Univision Communications Inc. and AT&T agreed today to extend the access of the Univision network and stations brought back for Wednesday night’s debate until 1 a.m. ET Saturday," Univision and AT&T said in a joint statement. "Univision’s other networks will continue to be unavailable," the statement added.

AT&T had asked that Univision extend the same carriage to Univision's other networks--UniMás, Galavisión, Univision Deportes.

"The two companies will continue to work to reach agreement on a new contract," they said.

Both Univision and AT&T ramped down the rhetoric Monday (March 7) in their ongoing carriage fight.

Univision nets and stations have been off AT&T's U-Verse since March 4, when Univision suggested AT&T was 'redlining' Hispanic viewers; AT&T countered that the charge was "despicable."