Univision, Common Sense Team on Broadband Effort

Univision and Common Sense Media are teaming up on a broadband access and education campaign to close the so-called homework gap.

¡Avanzamos Connectados! will take a three-pronged approach at the outset but not confine itself to that strategy: 1) educate parents about the importance of access to educational performance; 2) connect Hispanics to the most affordable access and hardware; and 3) give parents tools for supervising safe Internet use.

The campaign will include public service announcements on Univision TV, radio and online platforms, as well as working the theme into news and public affairs programming.

There will also be outreach at education fairs organized by Univision stations as well as through phone banks, Facebook Q&A sessions, Twitter town hall meetings and more.

Univision and Common Sense pointed out that the FCC has found that seven out of 10 teachers assign homework that requires Internet access, and while Hispanics overindex for for adopting smartphones, they say there is a pressing need to get them home access to broadband-connected computers to help with that homework.

“Kids begin their day learning in the classroom, but their education continues at home, which is why it is so important for every family to have broadband access,” said James Steyer, CEO and Founder of Common Sense Media, which has been a leading voice for getting broadband to schools and libraries. “We are extremely proud to partner with Univision to provide families with the information they need to help their kids take advantage of all that technology has to offer while helping them make safe and smart decisions along the way.”

“Empowering our community to succeed is one of the principal goals of our company’s mission, and nothing is more important than the education of our children,” said Univision President Randy Falco. “This campaign will help to ensure that Hispanic students have the tools to succeed in school, on their way to becoming the workforce of tomorrow.”