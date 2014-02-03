Univision, Clinton Foundation Team On Education Initiative

Univision is building bridges with the 2016 Democratic presidential front-runner while helping early childhood education at the same time.

On Feb. 4, Univision President Randy Falco will team with former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and the Bill, Hillary and Chelsea Foundation's Too Small to Fail initiative on Pequeños Y Valiosos (Young & Valuable), which will focus on helping parents improve the health and well-being of kids five and under.

The initiative is being launched Feb. 4 at a Head Start office in New York.

Univision is making a multi-year commitment as part of its ongoing Univision Contigo (Univision With You) empowerment program.

