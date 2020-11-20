Universal Offers Remote for MVPDs Offering Apple TV

Universal Electronics said it is introducing a remote control for Apple TV developed and designs for multichannel video program distributors.

Unlike Apple’s minimalist remote, Universal Electronics' device is optimized for live TV experiences, including quick access to electronic program guides and channel control buttons.

“We’re excited that customers worldwide will soon be able to enjoy this new remote, designed specifically for the growing number of MVPDs offering Apple TV 4K to their subscribers,” said Paul Arling, CEO of Universal Electronics Inc. “This remote offers convenient features to quickly access the EPG or channel surf live programming available through the MVPD’s app on Apple TV 4K.”

Universal’s new remote combines Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity together with Infrared to provide universal control.

MVPDs that offer Apple TV 4K can begin placing orders for this remote in late December. MVPDs will be able to introduce the new remote together with Apple TV 4K as they roll it out.

In addition to integrating with MVPD offerings, the new Apple TV accessory features:

Search & Control: Customers can ask Siri to find and access content across live TV and streaming apps

Controls for Live TV: Dedicated program guide and channel keys provide easy and instant access to key live TV viewing functions

Entertainment System Control: Modeless support and universal control of Apple TV, as well as televisions and audio devices from any brand or manufacturer

Reliable and Secure Communication: Integrated design with UE878, UEI’s reliable and highly integrated BLE chipset optimized for voice control, and Apple’s MFi authentication chip for secure connectivity with Apple TV

Automated Backlit Keys: Accelerometer and ambient light sensor to automatically backlight keys in low light environments when the remote is picked up or moved

MVPD Branding: Service providers can add their own company brand on the remote