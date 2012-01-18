Unions Tell PIPA Backers to Keep the Faith

TV and film unions sent a letter of support to Democratic

New York Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer Wednesday praising

their support of the PROTECT IP antipiracy bill and asking them to keep the

faith.

"We know the pressure that you are getting to renege on your

commitment," they wrote. "We are the voice of thousands of

individuals who thank you for standing steadfast against this barrage and in

support of the jobs of our members," they wrote. "They"

constituted the American Federation of Musicians, American Federation of

Television and Radio Artists, Directors Guild of America, the International

Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and

Allied Crafts of the United States,

its Territories and Canada (IATSE), the Teamsters, and the Screen Actors Guild.

The unions argue the bill "does nothing more than make it possible for the

U.S. government

to handle illegal foreign websites in the same manner it can already do -- and

has been doing -- with illegal U.S.

sites."

Reporters were barraged Wednesday with comments and updates from both sides of

the debate over antipiracy legislation as thousands of Web sites reportedly

shuttered to protest the bills.

The bills give the Justice Department and content owners more weapons in their

fight against online and other forms of IP piracy, but critics, including

Google, Mozilla, Craigslist, Wikipedia and many others, say that weapon is a

blunderbuss aimed that the openness of the Internet and due process rights.

PROTECT IP is due for floor consideration Jan. 24, while SOAP

is on a slower track.