Unions Oppose Expedited Court Review of FCC’s Standard General-Tegna Decision
Say it is not an appealable final order
Opponents of the Standard General-Tegna (SG-Tegna) merger say the companies’ application for “emergency” expedited court review of the Federal Communications Commission’s designation of the deal to a hearing before an administrative law judge should be rejected.
Standard General and Tegna want the court to rule within a month.
In opposition to an expedited court review of the FCC decision filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, The NewsGuild, the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians-CWA, United Church of Christ and Common Cause, told the court that the designation is not an appealable final order.
Also Read: Democratic Adviser Rips Into FCC’s Standard General-Tegna Order
They also said that SG-Tegna’s claim that the expedited hearing is necessitated by the May 22 deadline for financing the deal is a privately negotiated deadline that does not justify “circumventing the FCC’s process for deciding whether the deal serves the public interest.”
The FCC’s Media Bureau, after most of a year of vetting, said the hearing was necessary because of ongoing questions about the deal’s impact on local news and retrans fees. And while SG-Tegna said the nearly year-long review was an egregious delay — the FCC has an informal 180-day shot clock on deal reviews — the FCC had conducted a “reasonable and timely process.” ▪️
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.