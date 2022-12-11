Unions Cite Dish/Cox Retrans Flap to Diss Tegna Deal

The NewsGuild-CWA and National Alliance of Broadcast Engineers and Technicians-CWA unions are using a retransmission consent impasse between Dish and Apollo Global Management's Cox Media Group to argue to the FCC against the merger of Standard General and Tegna.

The unions have petitioned to block the deal, and cited a Broadcasting & Cable story about the retrans flap for tipping them to Dish's allegation that Cox delayed doing a retrans deal because it wanted to bundle in Standard General and Tegaa stations "connected" to Apollo.

The FCC is currently vetting the proposed purchase of Tegna stations by Standard General. Standard General has agreed to acquire Tegna in a deal partially financed by Apollo. If the transaction is approved, Cox would wind up with some of the stations involved as part of the deal.

Cox said that claims Dish had made were false, that it "never sought to negotiate for stations it did not own." It also said it had sent a "cease and desist" letter to Dish "demanding" that it retract the claim.

In a letter to the FCC filed late Friday, the unions told the FCC that Cox's denial notwithstanding, which they said was insufficiently explicit, there was room within that statement to engage in coordinated pricing.

And even if there was no foot-dragging related to unowned stations or an "unambiguous violation"of FCC regs, the "incident" demonstrated the "the dubious structure of the proposed transactions [Standard General buying Tegna stations with some spin-offs] is inherently contrary to commission policies.

The unions reiterated that the structure is sufficiently "dubious" such that there is no structural remedy the FCC could impose to make it pass public interest muster.

he unions filed their petition to dismiss or deny the deal with the FCC back in June (he NewsGuild-CWA and and the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians (NABET)-CWA filed a petition to dismiss or deny the deal with the Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday (June 22).

Jon Lafayette contributed to this story