UN: Internet Freedom Is a Human Right

The United Nations Human Rights Council concluded its meeting

last week with a raft of resolutions, including one supporting Internet

expression as a basic human right and promoting broadband deployment.

In a resolution on "the promotion, protection and

enjoyment of human rights on the Internet," the UN council affirmed that

"[T]he same rights that people have offline must also be protected online,

in particular freedom of expression." The resolution "calls upon all

States to promote and facilitate access to the Internet and decides to continue

its consideration of how the Internet can be an important tool for development

and for exercising human rights."

The U.S. has already made promoting Internet freedom

internationally a part of its foreign policy goals, outlined by Secretary ofState Hillary Clinton in a speech in 2010,

in which she likened the freedom to connect to the Internet to freedom of

assembly during a speech that mirrored the Four Freedoms speech of Franklin

Roosevelt.