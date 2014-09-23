UN Broadband Report: Iceland Tops Internet Users

The U.S. ranked 19th in the world in terms of people online at 84.2%, according to the latest UN Broadband Commission report on worldwide access.

According to the report, over 50% of the world's population will have access to broadband by 2017. There are now 77 countries with over 50% of the population online, up from 70 in 2013.

Tops in people online—the percentage of individuals who use the Internet—is Iceland at 96.5%, followed by Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

