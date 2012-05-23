Ultra-High Speed Broadband Test Beds Get $200 Million

In association with Gigabit U, whose executive director is

former FCC broadband plan czar Blair Levin, Gigabit Squared has announced that

$200 million in broadband development capital will be spent to fund six projects

to accelerate deployment of high-speed, as in gigabit-per-second, networks.

Gigabit Squared, which specializes in IT-enabled infrastructure

deployment, has teamed with Gig.U (The University Community Next Generation

Innovation Project), to identify communities and help fund innovative efforts

to build and test what they are billing as the first multicommunity gigabit

deployment.

Their Gigabit Neighborhood Gateway Project -- communities

will be identified starting in November -- will create demonstration projects

that will attempt to employ "underused network assets and capacity and

create new capacity to deliver broadband at speeds of one hundred times and up

to a thousand times faster than current speeds."

"What makes the Gigabit Squared approach so exciting is that

it goes far beyond normal industry business models in how to successfully and

creatively improve broadband access speeds for university communities, which is

exactly the premise upon which Gig.U was founded," said Levin.

A group of 29 research universities last year launched Gig.Uto deliver high-speed broadband to their campuses and environs.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, who brought Levin to the

FCC to head up his broadband plan, saluted the R&D effort.

"To drive U.S. global competitiveness, it's vital that we

have super-fast broadband test beds for innovation. It's an important element

of unleashing breakthrough innovations in health care, education, business

services, and more. Today's announcement is a welcome and significant

accomplishment by Blair Levin and the Gig.U team to help ensure America leads

the world in bandwidth. As outlined in the National Broadband Plan, it's vital

both that we connect every corner of America to broadband and that we spur

next-generation innovation through next-generation broadband networks."