U.S., UK Strike Post-Brexit-Focused MRAs

The U.S. and the UK have signed an agreement that means that country will still recognize U.S. telecom equipment testing, quality assurance, certifications after the UK exits the European Union. The U.S. will do the same with UK products.

Deputy U.S. Trade Representative C.J. Mahoney and Ambassador Kim Darroch for the United Kingdom announced Thursday (Feb. 14) that they had signed signed two mutual recognition agreements (MRAs) that cover telecom network equipment and communications (radio frequency) tech products, covering "telecom equipment, electro-magnetic compatibility (EMC) for information and communications technology products."

Translated that means a host of products including broadcast, cable, satellite and phone.

They effectively mirror such reciprocal agreements with the EU and cover, among other things, all radio transmitters subject to an equipment authorization in either country.

The USTR said the agreements will "ensure that U.S.-UK trade in these product sectors is not disrupted when the UK leaves the European Union."

“We greatly appreciate the dedicated work of U.S. trade negotiators that led to the signing of this agreement," said TIA senior VP of government affairs, Cinnamon Rogers. "Given the long-standing telecom equipment MRA between the U.S. and European Union, we are pleased this deal ensures that when the U.K. exits the EU, the British government will continue to recognize U.S. testing and certification of telecom equipment as valid. In short, the agreement will prevent disruptions in international trade related to conformity assessment and provide welcome stability for the U.S. ICT market, including for many TIA members.”