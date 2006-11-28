Two Communications Law Firms Merge

Communications law firms Davis Wright Tremaine and Cole, Raywid & Braverman announced Tuesday that they will forge a strategic partnership effective Jan. 1, 2007.

Cole, Raywid & Braverman will adopt the name Davis Wright Tremaine.

With nine offices, Davis Wright Tremaine employs 120 lawyers nationally in their communications, media and technology law practice. Current clients include Time Warner and T-Mobile.

Cole, Raywid & Braverman has 35 employees and their communications and Internet practice is based in Washington, D.C. Current clients include T-Mobile and Comcast.

"Cole, Raywid and Braverman is deep and focused in the cable television, telecom and wireless arena," said Daniel M. Waggoner, chair of Davis Wright Tremaine's law practice. "Davis Wright Tremaine has a broader practice, and we believe it is a good marriage that will allow us to offer our clients more."