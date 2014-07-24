Twitter on Diversity: We Have a Lot to Do

"We are keenly aware that Twitter is part of an industry that is marked by dramatic imbalances in diversity — and we are no exception." With that admission, the Sillicon Valley success story joined Google and Yahoo! in releasing its employment diversity figures.

"By becoming more transparent with our employee data, open in dialogue throughout the company and rigorous in our recruiting, hiring and promotion practices," Twitter VP, diversity and inclusion Janet Van Huysse, said in a blog posting, "we are making diversity an important business issue for ourselves.

Overall, 88% of Twitter's employees are either white (59%) or Asian (29%), while only 2% are black or African American and only 1% Hispanic or Latino.

For tech jobs, the breakdown is 92% white (58%) and Asian (34%), with only 1% Black or African American and 3% Hispanic or Latino.

For leadership positions, the disparity is even greater, with 96% white (72%) or Asian (24%), only 2% black or African American and Hispanic not enough to register as a separate category.

There is also a gender gap, with 70% of total employees men and 70% of leadership positions. In tech positions, 90% are men, while there is a 50/50 split for non-tech jobs.

Twitter says it is already "moving the needle" through internship programs, recruiting at women's and historically black colleges. hosting Girl Geek Dinners in San Francisco and Boston, "bias mitigation" training, and more.